Jana Partners LLC Boosts Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Jana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581,115 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands accounts for about 6.6% of Jana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jana Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $57,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 416,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,998,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 116.0% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 787,073 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,929 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,950. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $962.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

