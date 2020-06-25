Jana Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Jana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,494,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360,980 shares during the period. Callaway Golf accounts for 7.7% of Jana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jana Partners LLC owned 6.90% of Callaway Golf worth $66,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 14,433.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,284 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 73.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after buying an additional 1,414,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,674,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,246,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,165,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 693,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 1,401,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. Callaway Golf Co has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

