Jana Partners LLC Invests $69.96 Million in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,661,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,962,000. Hillenbrand comprises 8.1% of Jana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jana Partners LLC owned 4.90% of Hillenbrand at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,005.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $30,932,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 403.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 548,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 439,333 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 44.5% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after purchasing an additional 437,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 399,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $25.39. 16,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,004. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.77 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

