Jericho Oil (CVE:JCO) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Jericho Oil Corp (CVE:JCO)’s stock price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, 10,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 13,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of $19.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jericho Oil Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Mississippi Lime, Woodford Shale, and Hunton formations in Central and Northeast Oklahoma.

