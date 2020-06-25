Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Core Alternative Capital’s 9th Largest Position

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,807 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,647. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.