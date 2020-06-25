Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Quantum Capital Management

Quantum Capital Management reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,179. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

