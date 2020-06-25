JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Pantheon Investment Group LLC

Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.2% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.04.

JPM stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.59. 13,502,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

