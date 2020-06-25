JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Way Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.34.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.86. 20,205,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,923,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

