Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €9.00 Price Target

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €9.00 ($10.11) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €4.20 ($4.72) price target on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.18) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.03).

K&S has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.05) and a 12 month high of €16.80 ($18.87). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

