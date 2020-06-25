Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association Ltd (OTCMKTS:KEWL) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.19 and last traded at $61.00, 460 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. The company offers veneer logs and sawlogs used in the milling of high grade hardwood veneer paneling, furniture, flooring, and lumber; and boltwood logs for pallet materials, as well as hardwood and softwood pulpwood logs.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.