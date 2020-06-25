Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Stock Position Trimmed by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark comprises 1.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $526,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,743,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 815,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after acquiring an additional 401,292 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after acquiring an additional 383,215 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3,178.8% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 357,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 346,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.39. The company had a trading volume of 50,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.09. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

