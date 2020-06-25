Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Decreased by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 87,920 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 695.5% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 122,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,701,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,352,000 after purchasing an additional 317,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

KMI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 333,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,509,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

