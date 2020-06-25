KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) shares rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.20, approximately 1,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGSPY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

