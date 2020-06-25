Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $1.75

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.75. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 246,977 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.48.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $743.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.