KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Shares Up 1%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.73, 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.53.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 15.12% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

