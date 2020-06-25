KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36, 228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 150% from the average session volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KUNLUN ENERGY C/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

