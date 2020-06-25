Lisk Reaches Market Capitalization of $145.12 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00012594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, BitBay, YoBit and Binance. During the last week, Lisk has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $145.12 million and $2.31 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00018488 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 140,377,052 coins and its circulating supply is 124,322,440 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Exrates, Livecoin, OKEx, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Huobi, Bit-Z, Coinbe, Bitbns, Poloniex, Bittrex, CoinEgg, Coinroom, ChaoEX, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, YoBit, COSS and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.