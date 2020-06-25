Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 149 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 328.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.26. 94,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,576,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.