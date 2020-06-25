Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Cuts Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020,890 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,630,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after acquiring an additional 436,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,248,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 352,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,706,769. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $99,507.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 644,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

