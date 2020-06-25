Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Has $178,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 253,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.55.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

