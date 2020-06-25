Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 575 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

