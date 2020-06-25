Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.69. 2,602,656 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

