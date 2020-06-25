Loki (LOKI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,880.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Loki has a market cap of $16.83 million and approximately $15,880.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,267.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.02521508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.72 or 0.02511045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00460826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00698987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00605267 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,569,334 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

