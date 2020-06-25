Loudon Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 5.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,210,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,477,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.02.

AT&T stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,303,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,655,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

