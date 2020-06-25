Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,462 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 252,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $137.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.