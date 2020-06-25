Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 182,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,286,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total transaction of $30,000,738.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $850,752.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,883 shares of company stock valued at $99,999,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.22. 1,560,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.57. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.06. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

