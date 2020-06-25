Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Position Trimmed by Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,689 shares during the period. Lumentum comprises about 0.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 444.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,110. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $349,065.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $860,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

