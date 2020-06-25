Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.98. Marathon Patent Group shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 50,912 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.30.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 228.04% and a negative return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

