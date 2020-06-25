Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Holdings Reduced by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,488,000 after acquiring an additional 51,210 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Accident Compensation Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $295.37. 156,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,969. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.85.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,364 shares of company stock worth $76,369,776. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.