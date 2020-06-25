Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,228 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $33,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.95. 97,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.73. The firm has a market cap of $138.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

