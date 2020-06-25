Mercia Technologies (LON:MERC) Trading Down 1.3%

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC)’s share price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), 95,342 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 53,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.02 million and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Mercia Technologies news, insider Martin James Glanfield acquired 173,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £24,304.42 ($30,933.46).

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

