Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.15.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.90. 4,651,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,513,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

