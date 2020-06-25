Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957,149 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $162,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,980,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,567,000 after buying an additional 685,744 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,628,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,177,000 after buying an additional 1,034,782 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,308,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,001,000 after buying an additional 353,907 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 311,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

