Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 142.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.31. 275,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792,717. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

