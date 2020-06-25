Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 39.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,307 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.5% of Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $76.36. 269,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,792,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

