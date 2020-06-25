Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,905,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.5% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $761,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.15. 286,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,234,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

