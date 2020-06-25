Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,484,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,550 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $230,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $3,053,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $7,174,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Mondelez International stock traded down $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,259. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

