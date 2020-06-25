Monero Classic (XMC) Trading Up 35.6% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00004656 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $170,409.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00698024 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007119 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,982,090 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.