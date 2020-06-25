Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches One Day Volume of $765,401.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $3.29 million and $765,401.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.92 or 0.01855002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00172153 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111746 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.