Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Down 3%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.78, 714,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,684,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Several research firms have commented on MYGN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $816.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,614,000 after buying an additional 209,727 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

