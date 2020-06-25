NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Trading 7.3% Higher

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21, 1,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 8,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.04.

NanoVibronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:NAOV)

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.