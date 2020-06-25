National Pension Service Acquires 59,719 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,125,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $275,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2,588.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,071,621 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after buying an additional 1,994,562 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 22,633 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,417,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $559,726,000 after purchasing an additional 213,453 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 52.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 104,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. 1,031,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,930,527. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

