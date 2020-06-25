National Pension Service Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,201,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,526 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Bank of America worth $216,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,742,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,300,898. The company has a market capitalization of $207.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.