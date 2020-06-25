National Pension Service Buys 37,251 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,643,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,251 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $328,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,099,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,020,000 after buying an additional 779,085 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,964,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,707,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,915,000 after buying an additional 71,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

JPM stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.53. 13,806,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,216,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

