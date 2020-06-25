National Pension Service Buys 5,155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $141,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after acquiring an additional 532,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,071,000 after acquiring an additional 470,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,318,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,357,000 after acquiring an additional 355,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.12 on Wednesday, hitting $297.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $261.67 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

