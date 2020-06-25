National Pension Service Buys 9,927 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 906,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $149,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,516. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.77. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

