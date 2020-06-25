National Pension Service Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of National Pension Service’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.05% of Alphabet worth $420,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,873,000 after acquiring an additional 239,445 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,356,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $26.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,437.01. 68,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,240. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,408.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,350.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

