National Pension Service Has $239.42 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Home Depot worth $239,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

Shares of HD traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.74. 1,940,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,133. The company has a market cap of $266.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.79 and its 200 day moving average is $222.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

