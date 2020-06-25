National Pension Service Purchases 51,053 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,536,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,053 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $200,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,112,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,959 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,699,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,892,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

