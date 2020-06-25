Nebulas Price Tops $0.38 (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Nebulas has a market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004141 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Gate.io, BCEX and Neraex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00045744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $472.92 or 0.05095223 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002834 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00055674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031709 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012376 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,714,689 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank, Binance, Huobi, BCEX, Allcoin, Neraex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

